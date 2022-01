At-Home Coronavirus Tests Are Inaccessible to Blind People

(New York Times) – Many people who are blind or have limited vision are not being tested as often as they would like — and some are staying isolated because testing is too difficult. “Not all of us have access to somebody sighted to help with things on a regular basis,” Ms. Smith said. “It’s kind of a mix of frustration and just feeling a bit helpless,” she added. (Read More)