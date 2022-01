‘Killer’ Immune Cells Still Recognize Omicron Variant

(Nature) – Since then, answers are beginning to come from a handful of laboratories around the world, and all converge on the same message. “The picture that’s emerging is that [new] variants remain highly susceptible to T-cell responses,” says Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts. “That includes Omicron.” (Read More)