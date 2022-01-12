Board Temporarily Suspends License of Doctor Accused of Spreading False COVID-19 Information

(The Hill) – A Maine medical board temporarily suspended the license of a local doctor after she was accused of spreading misinformation concerning the coronavirus. On Tuesday, Maine’s Board of Licensure in Medicine voted to investigate Meryl Nass and to suspend her license for 30 days unless she agreed to voluntarily transition her practice into inactive status, according to Maine Public. (Read More)