As Covid Deaths Rise, Many Still Caused by Delta Variant, CDC Says

(NBC News) – Most reported Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. are still from the delta variant, not omicron, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday. Covid deaths, based on a seven-day moving average, have reached 1,600 per day in the U.S., a 40 percent increase over the previous week, according to CDC data. (Read More)