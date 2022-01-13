Study Links MS with Epstein-Barr Infection

(UPI) – Getting infected with the Epstein-Barr virus increases a person’s risk of developing multiple sclerosis later, a study published Thursday by Science found. Among 10 million U.S. military personnel included in the analysis, 955 cases of multiple sclerosis were reported, the data showed. Of 801 study participants with MS for whom blood samples were available, all but one tested positive for Epstein-Barr virus, the researchers said. (Read More)