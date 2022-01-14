FDA Head: ‘Most People Are Going to Get COVID’

(Medscape) – With a record number of COVID-19 cases being reported, two top U.S. health officials made a stark prediction on Tuesday: Most Americans eventually will be infected with the virus. “I think it’s hard to process what’s actually happening right now, which is most people are going to get COVID,” FDA acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD, told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee, according to The Washington Post . (Read More)