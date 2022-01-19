1 in 3 Still Infectious After 5-Day COVID Quarantine

(Medscape) – Potentially active SARS-CoV-2 may persist beyond 10 days say researchers from the University of Exeter, facilitating onward transmission of COVID-19 after a person has completed the advised quarantine period. In their study, published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, the researchers evaluated associations between COVID-19 activity and active viral load, and characterised the dynamics of active SARS-CoV-2 clearance. (Read More)