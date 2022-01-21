Most ‘Havana Syndrome’ Cases Unlikely Caused by Foreign Powers, C.I.A. Says

(New York Times) – The C.I.A. has found that most cases of the mysterious ailments known as Havana syndrome are unlikely to have been caused by Russia or another foreign adversary, agency officials said, a conclusion that angered victims. A majority of the 1,000 cases reported to the government can be explained by environmental causes, undiagnosed medical conditions or stress, rather than a sustained global campaign by a foreign power, C.I.A. officials said, describing the interim findings of a comprehensive study. (Read More)