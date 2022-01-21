As China Holds the Line on ‘Zero Covid,’ Some Wonder If That’s Sustainable

(New York Times) – China has largely kept the coronavirus at bay since 2020, but officials there are going to ever more extreme lengths to quell outbreaks that have proliferated around the country in recent weeks. A growing number of people are finding their lives suddenly upended as a result. At least 20 million people in three cities were under full lockdown as recently as last week, and many more cities across the country have been subjected to partial lockdowns and mass testing. During the past month, at least 30 major Chinese cities have reported locally transmitted Covid cases. (Read More)