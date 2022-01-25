COVID Brain Fog a ‘True Neurologic Condition’

(Medscape) – Impaired cognition associated with COVID-19 appears to have a biological vs psychological basis, early research suggests. Investigators found abnormalities in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and other risk factors, including diabetes and hypertension, present in individuals with mild COVID-19 experiencing persistent cognitive problems, often referred to as “brain fog.” “We’re seeing changes to the [CSF] in the brain of most people who report cognitive changes,” Joanna Hellmuth, MD, assistant professor of neurology, Memory and Aging Center, University of California, San Francisco, told Medscape Medical News. (Read More)