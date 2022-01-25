Hymen Repair Surgery and Virginity Testing to Be Banned in UK

(BBC) – The government is planning on banning a cosmetic surgery called hymenoplasty across the UK. It attempts to recreate a woman’s hymen, which in some cultures is linked to virginity, and has been described as a form of honour-based abuse. The procedure will be criminalised, as will virginity testing. Minister for Care and Mental Health Gillian Keegan said the government was “committed to safeguarding vulnerable women and girls in this country”. (Read More)