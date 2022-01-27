Marijuana Use During Pregnancy Increases Risk for Complications, Study Finds

(UPI) – People who smoke marijuana during pregnancy are at higher risk for having low birth weight babies and preterm delivery, among other complications, than those not exposed to the drug, an analysis published Thursday by JAMA Network Open found. They also are more likely to require admission to the neonatal intensive care unit due to birth complications and have infants with lower Apgar scores, a measure of health at delivery, the data showed. (Read More)