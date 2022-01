In ‘Chemo Brain,’ Researchers See Clues to Unravel Long Covid’s Brain Fog

(STAT News) – Back in the pandemic’s first wave, Michelle Monje was worried about Covid-19’s power to muddle the brain. Seeing the massive inflammatory response to the virus and early signs of what became known as long Covid’s brain fog, she was reminded of “chemo brain,” that mind-numbing side effect cancer patients endure when therapy to burn tumors away also inflames the brain. (Read More)