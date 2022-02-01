Virus Infections for Olympic Athletes, Coaches Rising Faster

February 1, 2022

(Associated Press) – Athletes and team officials are testing positive for COVID-19 at much higher rates than other people arriving in China for the Beijing Olympics, organizers said Tuesday. Figures released by local organizers showed 11 positive tests for COVID-19 among 379 athletes and officials arriving Monday. They have been taken into isolation hotels to limit the spread of the infection and could miss their events. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Covid-19, Global Bioethics, highlights, News, Public Health

Ad