U.S. Covid-19 Hospitalizations Extend Their Fall While Deaths Keep Rising

(Wall Street Journal) – The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 continues to fall in the U.S., adding to signs that the Omicron wave of the pandemic is ebbing, even though deaths from the virus are on the rise. The seven-day average of hospital patients with a confirmed or suspected coronavirus infection fell to 140,450 on Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. That marks the 11th consecutive daily drop. (Read More)