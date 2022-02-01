U.S. Covid-19 Hospitalizations Extend Their Fall While Deaths Keep Rising

February 1, 2022

(Wall Street Journal) – The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 continues to fall in the U.S., adding to signs that the Omicron wave of the pandemic is ebbing, even though deaths from the virus are on the rise. The seven-day average of hospital patients with a confirmed or suspected coronavirus infection fell to 140,450 on Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. That marks the 11th consecutive daily drop. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, highlights, News

Ad