A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
March 2, 2022
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 47, no. 12, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Disclosure of Non-Recent (Historic) Childhood Sexual Abuse: What should Researchers do?” by Sergio A. Silverio, et al.
- “Audio and Panoramic Video Recording in the Operating Room: Legal and Ethical Perspectives” by Mauricio Gabrielli, Luca Valera, Marcelo Barrientos
- “Are My Religious Beliefs anyone’s Business? A Framework for Declarations in Health and Biomedicine” by Narcyz Ghinea, et al.
- “Ethics and Ego Dissolution: The Case of Psilocybin” by William R Smith and Dominic Sisti
- “Suffering and the Moral Orientation of Presence: Lessons from Nazi Medicine for the Contemporary Medical Trainee” by Benjamin Wade Frush and Jay R Malone