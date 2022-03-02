A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available

March 2, 2022

Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 47, no. 12, 2021) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Disclosure of Non-Recent (Historic) Childhood Sexual Abuse: What should Researchers do?” by Sergio A. Silverio, et al.
  • “Audio and Panoramic Video Recording in the Operating Room: Legal and Ethical Perspectives” by Mauricio Gabrielli, Luca Valera, Marcelo Barrientos 
  • “Are My Religious Beliefs anyone’s Business? A Framework for Declarations in Health and Biomedicine” by Narcyz Ghinea, et al.
  • “Ethics and Ego Dissolution: The Case of Psilocybin” by William R Smith and Dominic Sisti 
  • “Suffering and the Moral Orientation of Presence: Lessons from Nazi Medicine for the Contemporary Medical Trainee” by Benjamin Wade Frush and Jay R Malone

 

