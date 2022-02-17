Why Were Scientists So Slow to Study Covid-19 Vaccines and Menstruation?

(Vox) – The rollout of Covid-19 vaccines has laid bare some hard lessons, among them the need to fund the United States’ crumbling public health infrastructure and prioritize equitable access to high-quality health information. But it’s also drawn attention to some long-ignored problems in the way new vaccines and other medical products are studied — including the way researchers evaluate the effects of those products on menstrual cycles. (Read More)