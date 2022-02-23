Salvadoran Women Tell of Unjust Treatment Under Abortion Law

(ABC News) – The four women all had sought medical help for obstetric emergencies, and each ended up in prison sentenced to 30 years on aggravated homicide convictions for allegedly terminating their pregnancies. After spending a combined four decades behind bars in El Salvador, one of the four countries in the Western Hemisphere with total bans on abortions, they were recently released thanks to a campaign by human rights activists. (Read More)