China Is a Paralympics Star, But Its People with Disabilities Face High Hurdles

(NPR) – In March, China plans to have 115 of its superbly trained and intensely driven athletes compete on the Chinese Paralympic Team at the Winter Games in Beijing. China has dominated the medal count at the last five consecutive Paralympic Games and is projected to sweep again this year. Its method for success? Substantial state funding and a highly competitive track for identified athletic talent. “China was always behind disabled athletes as an acceptable symbol of China’s modernity that the government cares for the people,” says Susan Brownell, an anthropology professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis who studies big sporting events. “Now they’ve become savvier about utilizing the Games as a platform to promote their national image.” (Read More)