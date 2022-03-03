Disabled Orphans Fleeing Kyiv Received by Poles, Hungarians

March 3, 2022

(ABC News) – Some of Ukraine’s most vulnerable citizens have reached safety in Poland through an effort of solidarity and compassion that transcended borders and raised a powerful counterpoint to war. On Wednesday, a train pulled into the station in Zahony, Hungary carrying about 200 people with severe physical and mental disabilities — residents of two orphanages for the disabled in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv that were evacuated as Russian forces battered the city. (Read More)

Posted in Disability Ethics, Disaster Ethics, Global Bioethics, highlights, News

