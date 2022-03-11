Disabled Chinese Fight for Equal Rights Despite Paralympic Glory

(New York Times) – China has dominated the podium at this year’s Paralympic Games in Beijing, and the Chinese government has held up the success of the country’s athletes as a symbol of its efforts to advance the rights of people with disabilities. But outside the Paralympics competition venues, life can still be very difficult for disabled people, and their career opportunities remain limited. While China has made progress in some areas, such as strengthening anti-discrimination laws and mandating equal access to employment and education, hardships can still be especially acute. (Read More)