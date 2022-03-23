How Gene Therapy Overcame High-Profile Failures

The gene therapy story has a happy ending. Today, the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine lists nine available gene therapies worldwide that have been approved by internationally recognized regulatory agencies, as well as more than 200 in advanced clinical trials. The field attracts billions of dollars in funding each year. But its tumultuous past reminds us that the course of medical innovation rarely runs smooth. It all began more than half a century ago, with the discovery of molecular knives and a virus lurking in monkey cells.