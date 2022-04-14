A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available
April 14, 2022
The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 46, no. 6, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Theory without Theories: Well-Being, Ethics, and Medicine” by Jennifer Hawkins
- “Mental Health without Well-Being” by Sam Wren-Lewis and Anna Alexandrova
- “Disability and the Goods of Life” by Stephen M Campbell, Sven Nyholm and Jennifer K Walter
- “Well-Being, Gamete Donation, and Genetic Knowledge: The Significant Interest View” by Daniel Groll