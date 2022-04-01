Shanghai Hospital Harbors Unreported Covid-19 Outbreaks, Deaths

(Wall Street Journal) – Many patients have died in recent days at a large Shanghai elderly-care hospital that is battling a Covid-19 outbreak, according to people familiar with the situation, a sign that a new wave of infections is hitting China’s financial capital harder than authorities have publicly disclosed. Shanghai’s government hasn’t reported any Covid-related deaths or outbreaks in its hundreds of elderly-care centers since cases began climbing in the city in March. (Read More)