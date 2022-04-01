As Research Grows on Primary Care and Serious Mental Illness, a Glaring Gap Remains

(STAT News) – Brown, who is covered by the state Medicaid program in Tennessee, has been unable to find care that can fully address her needs. So like many people with serious mental illness — a shifting category that generally includes schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and other conditions that cause functional impairment — she often forgoes primary care altogether. It’s well-documented that people with these conditions have trouble accessing medical care, and primary care in particular. The issue has drawn more and more attention over the past decade, with dozens of studies published each year on the intersection of serious mental illness and primary care. (Read More)