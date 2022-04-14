Going Back to the Office Is Harder When You’re Taking Care of Mom or Dad

(Wall Street Journal) – Family caregivers—who make up 18% to 22% of the labor force, according to national surveys—are heading back to the workplace with a mix of fear, frustration and uncertainty as they attempt to resume office lives while managing care for loved ones. Although many say they welcome a separation of work and home duties, caregivers often find themselves running home during lunch hours, installing surveillance cameras to see whether a parent has fallen and assembling new care arrangements at significant cost. Infecting sick or frail family members with Covid-19 remains a worry, but many are concerned that not going back to in-person work would harm their careers. (Read More)