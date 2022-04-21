A Psychedelic Therapist Allegedly Took Millions from a Holocaust Survivor, Highlighting Worries About Elders Taking Hallucinogens

(STAT News) – Research on psychedelics has brought these drugs closer to legalization as treatments for depression, PTSD, and other psychiatric conditions. But a STAT investigation highlights the vulnerability of older people who take these mind-altering drugs to financial abuse, and the need for clear regulations around both how they’re used and the people supervising patients. (Read More)