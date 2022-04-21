For Kids with Down Syndrome, a New Device Offers Hope for Treating Difficult Sleep Problems

(STAT News) – Kate Dougherty pairs all of her son Elliot’s doctor’s appointments with a treat, like a trip to his favorite lunch spot or a professional bull riding show — one of Elliot’s favorite sports, right behind baseball and basketball. So when they flew from Missouri to Boston in 2018 for Elliot to have a new device implanted into his chest to treat his sleep apnea, the treat had to be big. Three days after the surgery, Elliot was at his first Red Sox game. Since then, “it’s been a miracle,” his mother said. (Read More)