Elderly Covid Patient Was Put in a Body Bag, Loaded for Cremation. She Was Alive.

(Wall Street Journal) – A Shanghai nursing home put an elderly resident infected with Covid-19 into a yellow body bag and loaded her into a crematorium van, only to find just before the vehicle drove away that she was still alive. Sunday's incident, caught on camera from at least two angles and shared in videos that went viral across China, was confirmed by the Shanghai government Monday. The authorities fired several officials and revoked the license of a doctor involved, according to an official statement. The incident has struck a nerve in China. Especially so in Shanghai, where many now question whether they can trust an elderly care system in which many unvaccinated people have died during the recent wave of infections.