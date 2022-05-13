Kenyan Fighting FGM Crowned World’s Best Nurse

(BBC) – A Kenyan nurse who campaigns against early marriage and female genital mutilation says she is “speechless” after winning a prize of $250,000 (£205,000). Anna Qabale Duba’s colleagues say she always goes the extra mile for others in her pastoralist community in the northern county of Marsabit, and runs a school in her village. “This award will help me to expand my school all over Kenya,” she told BBC Newsday. In the morning the classrooms of Torbi Pioneer Academy host lessons for children, before their parents come in for literacy classes in the afternoons – and sometimes both age groups get the same homework. (Read More)