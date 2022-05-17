Spain Considers Paid Time Off for Women with Severe Period Symptoms

(New York Times) – The Spanish government on Tuesday approved a draft law that would make Spain the first European country to grant women days off work because of menstrual pain, as well as extend access to abortion. Under the new law, women would have the right to time off if a doctor diagnoses them with severe menstrual pain. The cost would be covered by the state. Among other measures to help women during their menstruation, Spain’s left-wing government also decided that schools should provide sanitary pads to students who request them. (Read More)