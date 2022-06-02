Pandemic Drove Greater Reliance on Locum Tenens Physicians: Survey

(Medscape) – While the onset of the unprecedented health crisis caused this seismic shift in work attitudes, the need for temporary professionals in specific specialties is now bubbling to the top as the pandemic continues to play out, according to responses from 202 hospital, medical group, and other healthcare facility managers. For instance, 28% of these managers reported that their organizations relied on locum tenens anesthesiologists and/or certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) to fill staffing gaps while meeting the pent-up demand for surgeries during the past year. (Read More)