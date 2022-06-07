Nursing Homes Face Closure Risk Amid Staff Shortages Post-COVID

(Axios) – Nursing homes across the U.S. are facing closure risks amid staff shortages and higher operating costs as the country emerges from the pandemic, according to a survey by the American Health Care Association released Monday. Why it matters: Nearly 60% of nursing homes in the U.S. are operating at a financial loss and nearly three-quarters are concerned about possible closures due to staffing shortages, per the survey. (Read More)