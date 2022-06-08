Pregnancy Has Risks. Without Roe, More People Will Face Them

(Wired) – Somehow in the debate about abortion and the onset of human life, the physical reality of pregnancy has been disregarded. It isn’t just an inconvenient interlude. Pregnancy places a strain on the body, sometimes in life-altering or even perilous ways. It burdens the heart—in a literal sense. If the US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban or strictly limit abortion, the number of pregnancies carried to term will rise, and so will the number of people facing the health risks of pregnancy. The abortion conversation centers on fetal development, from the first pulsing cardiac cells to viability. (Read More)