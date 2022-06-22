To Protect People with Addition from Discrimination, the Justice Dept. Turns to a Long-Overlooked Tool: The ADA

(STAT News) – In a 2020 settlement, the U.S. Justice Department found that MGH discriminated against Bryan under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the landmark 1990 civil rights law meant to ensure that people with disabilities have the same opportunities as everyone else. It’s not a well-known element, but the law classifies substance use disorder as a disability, meaning disfavoring someone for being in recovery or based on their past drug use is illegal. (The law does not extend its full protections to people still using drugs.) Increasingly, Justice Department attorneys are leveraging the law to try to overcome some of the rampant discrimination that people with substance use disorders face. (Read More)