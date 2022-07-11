Inaccurate Pulse Oximeter Readings Tied to Less Supplemental Oxygen for Darker-Skinned ICU Patients

(STAT News) – Patients with darker skin who received less accurate readings of their oxygen levels using pulse oximeters — the ubiquitous devices clamped on hospitalized patients’ fingers — also received less supplemental oxygen during ICU stays, according to a study published Monday. The new research in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine adds to the evidence that the faulty readings in darker-skinned patients can affect their care and may be one factor explaining racial disparities, such as higher rates of limb loss and death for Black and Hispanic ICU patients. (Read More)