There Aren’t Nearly Enough Native American Physicians. A Crash Course in Medicine Seeks to Change That

(STAT News) – To say there are few Native American or Alaska Native physicians in the United States is putting it mildly. There are only 3,400 — that’s less than 0.4% of the more than a million physicians practicing in the U.S. The numbers are not increasing because trainees are also scarce in medical school; 43% of the nation’s medical schools enrolled no Native American/Alaska Native students in 2019. The eight trainees here in Boston are hoping to change those numbers, and by becoming physicians, help provide better care to those in the tribal and rural areas they call home. (Read More)