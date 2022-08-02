Cases Like Archie Battersbee’s Rely on Complex Ethical Decisions. This Is How They’re Made

(The Guardian) – The tragic nature of how Archie became ill and the minutiae of the subsequent legal processes will likely be the subject of public and academic scrutiny for some time. However, what is not in dispute is that these decisions are immensely complex, and often include experts considering information that isn’t in the public domain. What does need closer inspection is how cases like Archie’s and others that have recently been brought to the courts (those of Charlie Gard, Alfie Evans and Tafida Raqeeb, to name a few) move beyond the sphere of medical decision-making and careful deliberation among healthcare teams, patients and families, to the stark arbitration of our legal system. (Read More)