Vision in Humans Restored Using Cornea Implants Bioengineered from Pig’s Skin

(GEN) – For the estimated 12.7 million people around the world who are blind due to corneal stromal disease, a transplanted cornea from a human donor is the only way of regaining vision. But just one in 70 patients receives a cornea transplant. Now, researchers describe a cell-free engineered corneal tissue implant—made of collagen protein from pig’s skin—and a minimally invasive surgical method for its implantation. In a pilot study, performed in India and Iran (clinicaltrials[dot]gov no. NCT04653922), all 20 patients who received the implants had vision restored. (Read More)