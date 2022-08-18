Hispanic Americans’ Suicide Rates Are Rising

(Medical Xpress) – Suicide is a major public health issue for all Americans, but new research suggests it is a particularly pressing problem for Hispanics. Between 2010 and 2020, the suicide rate among Hispanic adults increased by more than 70%, while the Hispanic population in the United States only grew by about 25%, the researchers reported. Study author Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani, a professor of public health sciences at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, called that a disproportionate escalation. (Read More)