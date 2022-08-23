Exposing the Messy, Technologized, and Undervalued Nature of Reproductive Labor

(MIT Technology Review) – Messy coils of plastic tubing sprawl across the gallery’s concrete floor. The liquid inside—opaque, white with a yellowish tinge—pulses once, twice, and the eye tracks its progress thanks to the air bubbles cycling through the loops. Could that be … milk? Follow the tubing back to an unassuming rectangular box. If it is milk, a panicked brain might ask, where is the mother? (Read More)