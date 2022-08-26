Technology Restoring Cell Function in Dead Pigs Raises Questions

(World) – A team of scientists at Yale University recently developed a system that restored blood circulation and organ function to pigs hours after they died. The pigs’ hearts started beating again, and cells in organs—including the heart, kidney, and liver—regained function. “We did not know what to expect,” Dr. David Andrivejec, one of the researchers, told The New York Times. “Everything we restored was incredible to us.” The research has the potential to one day preserve human organs for longer, thereby increasing the number of organs available for transplantation. That sounds like good news for more than 100,000 Americans waiting for an organ transplant, but Christian bioethicists caution the technology could be used in a way that violates the humanity of organ donors. (Read More)