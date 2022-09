Canada: Why ERs Are Struggling to Stay Open Nationwide

(BBC) –┬áIt was the ninth time since April that the Huron Public Healthcare Alliance – a network of four hospitals serving around 150,000 people in western Ontario – had to temporarily close or cut back hours at one of its emergency departments. And it won’t be the last, said the organisation’s CEO Andrew Williams. The reason? There aren’t enough nurses to staff the ER. (Read More)