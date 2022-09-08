F.D.A. OKs Daxxify, an Anti-Wrinkle Drug and Botox Competitor

(New York Times) – The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug that reduced the appearance of facial wrinkles for about six months, spurring competition in a market that for decades has been dominated by Botox. Revance Therapeutics, the maker of the new treatment, Daxxify, announced the approval on Thursday morning, saying its effects — by injection into the face along worry lines — lasted longer than other products on the market.