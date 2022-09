Breast Implants May Be Linked to Additional Cancers, F.D.A. Warns

(New York Times) – The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday warned women who have breast implants or are considering getting them that certain cancers may develop in scar tissue forming around the implants. The malignancies seem to be rare, but they have been linked to implants of all types, including those with textured and smooth surfaces, and those filled with saline or silicone. (Read More)