US Counts Millionth Organ Transplant While Pushing for More

(Associated Press) – The U.S. counted its millionth organ transplant on Friday, a milestone that comes at a critical time for Americans still desperately waiting for that chance at survival. It took decades from the first success — a kidney in 1954 — to transplant 1 million organs, and officials can’t reveal if this latest was a kidney, too, or some other organ. But advocates opened a new campaign to speed the next million transplants by encouraging more people to register as organ donors. (Read More)