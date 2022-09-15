Doctors Performed World’s First Partial Heart Transplant on Newborn

(Medical Xpress) – The procedure had only ever been performed on pigs, doctors told Tayler and Nick Monroe as they huddled over their dying newborn son. If they elected to go through with the surgery, their son would be the first person to ever undergo a partial heart transplant. If it worked, it might pave the way for thousands of newborns to receive similar procedures. And it was likely the best bet for saving the baby's life, the doctors said.