Uninsured Sexual Assault Survivors Billed Thousands for Care, Study Shows

(Axios) – Sexual violence survivors who are uninsured are often saddled with medical bills that can soar well upwards of $3,000 for the care they receive, according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Why it matters: A majority of people who are sexually assaulted do not come forward about their assaults due to trauma, stigma and fear. But the possibility of getting charged with such high health care costs can be even more “disincentivizing,” said Samuel Dickman, a physician at Planned Parenthood of Montana and study co-author. (Read More)