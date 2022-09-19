Research Links COVID-19 to Increased Risk of Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

(UPI) – Scientists have found a link between COVID-19 and a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease in people over 65, according to new research at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. “People with COVID-19 were at significantly increased risk for new diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease within 360 days after the initial COVID-19 diagnosis,” the study’s authors disclosed this week in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease. (Read More)