Registry Review Casts Doubt on Causal Link Between Maternal Infection and Autism

(The Scientist) – Infection during pregnancy may be associated with having an autistic child simply because mothers of autistic children are prone to infections, a new study finds. The results suggest that “common infections during pregnancy do not seem increase their children’s risk of autism,” says study investigator Martin Brynge, a psychiatrist and doctoral student of global public health at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden. “Prevention of maternal infections would likely not affect the prevalence of autism in the population.” (Read More)